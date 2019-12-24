Men's Merino Clothing

Men's Merino Clothing

Goodbye itchy and scratchy. Our ethically sourced superfine merino is impossibly warm for its weight, highly breathable, temperature regulating and odour resistant: it's nature's best technical fabric... Read more

TCAKMERTLS-BLU-01-kepler long sleeve [mens] nemo blue

Kepler Long Sleeve [Mens]

Premium New Zealand 160 gsm merino long sleeve base layer, made for running, riding, hiking and climbing

Bundle price $79.00
  • Nemo Blue
  • Tarmac
TCAKMERTSS-BLU-01-kepler short sleeve [mens] nemo

Kepler Short Sleeve [Mens]

Fast drying, comfortable and odour resistant. Pure merino wool base layer to be worn next-to-the-skin for running, riding, climbing or hiking

Bundle price $59.00
  • Nemo
  • Paprika
  • Slate
  • Surf/Slate
TCAKMNKEPZIPM-NEM-01-kepler zip top [mens] nemo

Kepler Zip Top [Mens]

Naturally anti-microbial superfine merino long-sleeved base layer with ¼ length zip neck for comfort, freshness, and next-to-skin comfort

Bundle price $85.00
  • Nemo
  • Paprika
  • Slate
TCAKMVELO17MSS-TAR-01-kepler velo short sleeve [mens] tarmac

Kepler Velo Short Sleeve [Mens]

A 100% mid-weight merino cycling jersey for comfort when riding, helping you to regulate temperature when working hard on big days out and multi-day adventures

Bundle price $79.00
  • Tarmac
  • Paprika
  • Slate
TCAKMVELO17MLS-NEM-01-kepler velo long sleeve [mens] nemo

Kepler Velo Long Sleeve [Mens]

A 100% merino cycling jersey with long sleeves and a full zip, helping you to regulate temperature when working hard on big days out and multi-day adventures

Bundle price $85.00
  • Tarmac
  • Paprika
  • Slate
kepler-briefs-mens

Kepler Briefs [Mens]

Breathable, wicking and odour-resistant merino undercrackers Core Spun with nylon for durability: building your base layer from the bottom up...

Bundle price $26.00
TCAKMNUWM-BLU-01-kepler boxers [mens] nemo

Kepler Boxers [Mens]

Super comfortable, natural fibre technical merino boxer shorts

Bundle price $33.00
  • Nemo
  • Tarmac
TCAKKEPPAD-NEM-01-kepler padded boxer [mens] black

Kepler Padded Boxer [Mens]

Breathable and odour-resistant merino undershorts with an anti-bacterial chamois pad for discreet multi-day riding comfort

Bundle price $59.00
TCAKMNLJ-GRY-01-kepler long john [mens] tarmac

Kepler Long John [Mens]

Merino leggings for cold weather layering: moisture-managing, temperature-regulating and odour-resistant, Core Spun with nylon for durability

Bundle price $66.00
TCAKMNNCK-GRY-01-kepler draught excluder tarmac

Kepler Draught Excluder

Wear a neck warmer for comfort under an outerlayer or on its own as headwear. Luxurious, lightweight, next-to-the-skin comfort

Bundle price $26.00
  • Nemo
  • Egg Plant
TCAKMNBEAN-LRG-NEM-01-kepler lightweight beanie nemo

Kepler Lightweight Beanie

Naturally technical, anti-microbial, and odour resistant merino beanie for keeping your head warm and comfortable when it’s chilly out

Bundle price $26.00
  • Nemo
  • Plum
  • Seagrass
  • Tarmac
Sale BNIRCBM-01-insulated running combo bundle [mens]

Insulated Running Combo Bundle [Mens]

​Running isn’t just about the fair-weather excursions. In fact, it’s one of those activities where...

Bundle price $176.00 Was $211.00
Sale Kepler Merino Boxer And Brief Bundle [Mens]

Kepler Merino Boxer And Brief Bundle [Mens]

Bundle price $72.00 Was $92.00

Natures Technical Fabric

As nature’s own technical fabric, merino wool is an insulating base layer that also happens to be anti-microbial, temperature regulating and moisture-wicking. It acts as a natural deodorant for stink-free days where a shower might be a couple of days away and is great for layering in the cold or keeping cool during the day.

Merino base layers are popular on multi-day hikes or bikepacking adventures because they’re easy to wash and fast-drying. They’re perfect for underneath your technical layers as well as inside your sleeping bag for a good night’s sleep.

Quality and sustainability

Our Kepler clothing is only made from certified non-mulesing farms in New Zealand which ensures there’s no finer merino out there than ours.

