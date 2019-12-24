Men's Merino Clothing

Natures Technical Fabric



As nature’s own technical fabric, merino wool is an insulating base layer that also happens to be anti-microbial, temperature regulating and moisture-wicking. It acts as a natural deodorant for stink-free days where a shower might be a couple of days away and is great for layering in the cold or keeping cool during the day.

Merino base layers are popular on multi-day hikes or bikepacking adventures because they’re easy to wash and fast-drying. They’re perfect for underneath your technical layers as well as inside your sleeping bag for a good night’s sleep.

Quality and sustainability

Our Kepler clothing is only made from certified non-mulesing farms in New Zealand which ensures there’s no finer merino out there than ours.